Michael Conlan ‘very shocked’ by scorecards after WBO international title win

Michael Conlan admitted he was “blown away” by the scorecards after winning the WBO international super-bantamweight title on Friday night.

Extending his perfect professional record to 15-0, Michael Conlan defeated Romania’s Ionut Baluta via majority decision but the Belfast fighter was not thrilled with the judges afterwards.

After one scorecard of 114-114 was announced, Conlan admitted that he was concerned the result would go against him but the two other judges saw the fight in Conlan’s favour with scorecards of 117-112 and 115-114.

15-0 Job done. Wasn’t my best performance but more to come and plenty to improve on, straight back to work to fix my mistakes. Credit to Baluta who was awkward, game and tough, all steam ahead. #TheConlanRevolution pic.twitter.com/jOU0kS55Na — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) May 1, 2021

Conlan’s sights are now set on a world title fight but the 29-year-old insists he will have to improve from Friday night’s showing if he is to become a world champion.

“I’m looking forward to that [a world title fight]. That’s what I want, that’s my aim,” Conlan told Seconds Out. “If I’m honest I need to be much better than that to win the world title.

“So I’ve got to go in and review everything that I did and work on it really, really hard to make it better and make it perfect.

“Very shocked, very shocked (about the scorecard).

“Thank God I didn’t low blow anybody tonight! The last time I low blowed somebody, I got two points taken off me. Thank God I didn’t do that because I would have lost.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: The Irishman came out on 🔝 via Majority Decision in his first test at 122. @mickconlan11 | #ConlanBaluta pic.twitter.com/1XnKKwM20F — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 30, 2021

“I was blown away by the scores but it is what it is. You can’t really score punches that you are missing but it seemed to happen.

“I am happy I got the win so the scores at the end of the day are irrelevant as long as I win.”

Prior to Friday night’s bout, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum suggested that a win for Conlan would set him up for a world title shot against WBO super-bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton.

