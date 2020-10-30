Michael Conlan forced to pull out of world title eliminator with injury

Michael Conlan has been forced out of his scheduled world title eliminator after injuring a ligament in his ankle.

Michael Conlan expressed his devastation after rupturing his anterior talofibular ligament in training during his preparation for the biggest bout of his professional career.

Conlan was due to fight former WBO super-bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe in a world title eliminator on December 5 but the fight will no longer take place after the Belfast fighter was made aware of the extent of his injury.

Conlan wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5th due to rupturing my ATFL during a training session on Wednesday, back home now recovering.

“Doc said I’ll be out for 8-12 weeks but I’ll be back sooner, just watch!”

Conlan moved to 14-0 as a professional with his stoppage victory over Sofiane Takoucht in August, setting up the chance to take part in a world title eliminator.

It was only last week that the match-up with Dogboe, who held the WBO super-bantamweight title in 2018, was made and Conlan was looking forward to the challenge ahead.

It’s understood that Conlan vs. Dogboe was in the running to serve as chief support to Tyson Fury’s homecoming bout on December 5, with an opponent yet to be named for ‘The Gypsy King’.

But it will be next year before we Conlan in action again and the undefeated 28-year-old will likely be hoping that fans will be able to return to venues by the time he recovers from his injury.

