Manny Pacquiao fight still in the works for Conor McGregor

Plans are still in place for Conor McGregor to return to the boxing ring for a lucrative clash with Manny Pacquiao.

In September, Conor McGregor claimed that he was fighting Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East in his next outing.

Many dismissed that claim as no more than an attempt to make headlines but when Pacquiao signed with McGregor’s management group, Paradigm Sports, it suggested that there was some truth to the fight talks.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor has since shifted his attention back to mixed martial arts and signed a bout agreement for a rematch with Dustin Poirier in January but according to the Irishman’s manager, Audie Attar, the Pacquiao fight remains a goal for next year.

“As it relates to Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, Conor has a fight on January 23 against Dustin Poirier,” Attar said to Bloomberg.

“He will be handling business against Dustin first. But, Conor has come out and said he wants to fight Manny, Manny has come out and said he wants to fight Conor. As I stated publicly before, we have had conversations. So that is a fight we are definitely going to make because both fighters want it and there seems to be an interest from the fans all around the world.”

A location has yet to be confirmed for McGregor vs. Poirier II although it’s likely that it will take place in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White recently revealed, perhaps optimistically, that he is aiming to stage three fight cards around the McGregor/Poirier rematch and is hoping that fans will be in attendance.

“I’m looking to make it International Fight Week,” White told Barstool Sports. “The new Etihad Arena will be open, and that thing was designed with us in mind.

“Concerts, pool parties, all kinds of cool stuff. And, yes, I hope to bring fans back. … That’s what I’m shooting for.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, manny pacquiao, UFC