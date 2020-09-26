Manny Pacquiao has confirmed that talks with Conor McGregor are ongoing but a deal has not yet been agreed for a boxing match in 2021.

Conor McGregor let fly on social media on Friday night, releasing a number of private messages with UFC President Dana White before announcing his return to the ring, against Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East next year.

Many dismissed McGregor’s tweets but, apparently, discussions are genuinely underway to make McGregor vs. Pacquiao a reality.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Pacquiao, a former eight-division world champion, has confirmed his interest in sharing the ring with McGregor in 2021.

A senator in his native Philippines, Pacquiao revealed via his aide that talks have progressed with the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

“It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and McGregor is now starting to move on.

“Again, as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one,” Pacquiao’s assistant Jayke Joson told ESPN.

Pacquiao has previously expressed a desire to earn a similar payday to that enjoyed by Floyd Mayweather when he fought McGregor three years ago.

And the 41-year-old has vowed to donate the majority of his proceeds from his fight with McGregor to those affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the Philippines.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic,” explained Joson.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, echoed what Pacquiao’s camp said and told ESPN that the bout agreement is not yet signed but will likely get over the line and take place in either late December or early January, with the Middle East one of a few locations being considered.

It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

