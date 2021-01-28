Manny Pacquiao rep claims demand for Conor McGregor fight no longer there after UFC 257 loss

Manny Pacquiao has seemingly lost interest in welcoming Conor McGregor back to the boxing ring after ‘The Notorious’ suffered a TKO defeat at UFC 257.

According to Sean Gibbons, who is president of Manny Pacquiao promotions, the demand for a clash with Conor McGregor is no longer at the level it was before the defeat to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor continues to flirt with a return to the ring and while talks are reportedly underway for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, the Pacquiao bout is no longer an appealing option for the Filipino legend.

“Very unfortunate, it looked like Conor looked past Dustin and got knocked out,” Gibbons told SunSport.

“Maybe he had the Senator (Pacquiao) on his mind. I think the demand for the fight is not there presently. Conor has some business to clean up and handle in the UFC.

“It’s a bummer, it could have been fun for as long as it lasted and no leg kicks would have made a world of difference.”

Undefeated lightweight and Instagram sensation Ryan Garcia recently revealed that he will be fighting Pacquiao this year although it’s since emerged that the contest will be no more than an exhibition bout.

McGregor sounded resigned to missing out on the lucrative Pacquiao fight in the UFC 257 post-fight press conference although the Dubliner did reiterate that he was open to a return to boxing after having his leg chopped on numerous occasions by Poirier last weekend.

“There are none of them leg kicks in boxing, you know what I mean?” McGregor joked.

“I always did want to focus on my MMA career but I’m also open. I’ll just see what happens. I don’t know what will happen.

“That Manny fight was happening. It was as good as done. I just want to get in and get back into a bounce, especially against that style of fighter, and not take those kicks. Not play with those kicks. It’s just a motherfucker to take.”

