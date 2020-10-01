Manny Pacquiao names conditions for Conor McGregor bout

Manny Pacquiao has named the major condition required to agree to a fight with Conor McGregor.

Last Friday, Conor McGregor revealed his plans to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East next year but a deal has not yet been signed.

Both Pacquiao’s camp and McGregor’s representatives have confirmed that talks are progressing but an official agreement has not yet been reached, with the Irishman also in discussions for a number of other different ventures.

Pacquiao has stated that he will quite happily put pen to paper on the McGregor bout as long as his company is allowed to co-promote the fight card.

Eight-weight world champion, Pacquiao, pointed out that he is not contracted to McGregor’s management company but he will sign the bout agreement if he shares promotional duties with the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pacquiao said: “At the present time, I do not have an existing management contract with Paradigm Sports Management. I have formed my own company, Pac Sports and Entertainment, and am more than willing to give the fans what they want: An exciting fight with Conor McGregor under terms and conditions where I am the co-promoter with my company. Thank you and God bless.”

Over the weekend, Pacquiao announced via his assistant that the Filipino legend will donate the proceeds of his clash with McGregor to Philippines natives who have been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Pacquiao’s long-time coach Freddie Roach responded to rumours of the McGregor match-up by suggesting that ‘PacMan’ will coast through the fight.

If this is true, @MannyPacquiao will have an easier time with you @TheNotoriousMMA than when he fought @HitmanHatton https://t.co/6lnRGiggcv — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) September 25, 2020

Roach claimed that Pacquiao will find it more straightforward to deal with McGregor than he did when he knocked out Ricky Hatton in the second round in 2009.

Anticipating less trash talk from Pacquiao than he received from Floyd Mayweather in the run-up to their 2017 fight, McGregor wrote on Instagram: “I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision.”

