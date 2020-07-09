Katie Taylor’s Rematch With Delfine Persoon In Doubt

It turns out that Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon II may not be going ahead next month after all.

In recent days, it had been reported that Katie Taylor’s next outing would see her run it back with Delfine Persoon in a rematch of their 2019 clash.

Reports suggested that the undefeated Taylor would be playing a major part in promoter Eddie Hearn’s plans to stage boxing events in his garden over the summer.

Persoon was the preferred candidate to share the ring with Taylor on August 22, during the final instalment of Matchroom Boxing’s Fight Camp series.

But according to Persoon’s camp, the rematch will no longer be taking place due to a difficulties in negotiations.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Persoon’s manager and coach Filiep Tampere blamed Hearn for “changing what we had agreed” and insisted that his client had lost patience with the discussions.

On Tuesday, Taylor cryptically suggested that the rematch was on the cards, with the Bray boxer posting footage of her majority decision victory in Madison Square Garden to her Twitter account.

And while Persoon likely gave Taylor the toughest fight of her perfect professional career last summer, it seems that there is some ways to go before a deal can be agreed from the Belgian’s side.