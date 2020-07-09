Katie Taylor’s Rematch With Delfine Persoon Confirmed For Next Month

After some lengthy negotiations, Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon have finally agreed to run it back.

Taylor vs. Persoon II will act as chief support for the heavyweight meeting of Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin on August 22.

Despite suggestions from Persoon’s camp that they would be declining the opportunity for a rematch with Taylor due to changing demands from the Bray boxer’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmation arrived on Thursday afternoon that terms had been agreed.

The rematch will form part of Matchroom’s Fight Camp series – a number of events that will be held behind closed doors in Essex.

“I wanted the biggest fight possible in August and I think a second Persoon fight is one that everyone wants to see,” said Taylor, who will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles.

BREAKING 🚨Katie Taylor’s rematch with Delfine Persoon confirmed for Whyte-Povetkin bill Read more 👇 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 9, 2020

“I’ve been looking forward to a rematch ever since the first fight and I’m delighted it’s been made. It was definitely very close first time around, but I felt I deserved the win and I intend to leave no doubts in the rematch.”

Taylor earned a majority decision victory over Persoon when the pair met at Madison Square Garden last summer but the bout is considered to have been the toughest test of the Irish fighter’s professional career.

In the rematch, Taylor will hope to leave no doubt regarding who is the superior competitor while Persoon has long been out for revenge.

Those who want to watch Taylor vs. Persoon II can order the bout on Sky Sports Box Office.