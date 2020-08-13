Some rare trash talk from Katie Taylor ahead of grudge rematch

You know Katie Taylor means business when she breaks out some seldom-seen trash talk.

Katie Taylor is arguably the most polite and soft-spoken fighter to make her way to a world title in boxing but she’s well able to speak up for herself when backed into a corner.

While she might prefer to do her talking in the ring, Taylor has now verbally responded to the repeated jabs from upcoming opponent Delfine Persoon in the press.

Persoon accused the Bray boxer of holding and running when the pair met for the first time last year but Taylor has now hit back at her Belgian rival and told her to “learn how to box” ahead of the rematch.

“She needs to learn how to box,” Taylor told Sky Sports. “That’s probably why she lost in the Olympic qualifier against an unranked amateur fighter.

“She’s the type who would say Floyd Mayweather runs as well, but he’s the best boxer of his generation.

“It’s called the sweet science.”

Taylor vs. Persoon II takes place on August 22 at Matchroom Fight Camp in London, with Taylor hoping to leave no doubt after the pair fought to a somewhat controversial majority decision victory for the Irishwoman 14 months ago.

According to Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn, she is eager to compete in the biggest fights before she hangs up her gloves, naming former UFC champion Cris Cyborg and Amanda Serrano as potential future opponents.

With a win over Serrano’s sister, Cindy, Taylor is well aware of how big the fight with Amanda would be but the bout never came to fruition.

“My opinion is that Serrano didn’t want the fight,” Taylor said.

“I was training for the fight since January, it was scheduled for May but postponed, rescheduled for July then for August, then she pulled out.

“She came out with excuse after excuse after excuse.

“I don’t think she had any intention of stepping into the ring with me.

“This isn’t me bashing Serrano, she is a great fighter, but I don’t think she wants the big fights.

“Looking at her career, she has picked and chosen all of her opponents.”

