‘A bit too exciting for my liking’ – Katie Taylor reacts to thrilling victory over Natasha Jonas

Katie Taylor prepared for a dogfight and that’s exactly what she got when she shared the ring with Natasha Jonas on Saturday night.

As has been the case in recent bouts, Katie Taylor did not shy away from the scrap when she successfully defender her lightweight belts against Jonas, a former amateur foe.

In terms of technique, there are few boxers on the planet who can consider themselves in a similar league to Taylor but she is more than capable of biting down on her gumshield and testing her toughness against opponents when it’s called for.

“It was probably, again, a bit too exciting for my liking but it was definitely a toe-to-toe battle in there tonight,” Taylor said.

“I thought I was a bit flat early on but I dug deep near the end to win the championship rounds and I definitely showed the heart of a champion in the end and that’s what won the fight.”

Taylor moved to 18-0 as a professional when she was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Jonas in Manchester, with scorecards of 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95 registered by the judges.

The Bray boxer was full of praise for Jonas after the fight and insisted that the Brit is most certainly on the level of a world champion.

“I said earlier on that she showed everything it takes in her last two performances to become a world champion and tonight was a brilliant showcase for women’s boxing and boxing overall,” Taylor said.

“I was saying earlier that every time we fought as amateurs, it was that kind of a fight and tonight, I knew it was going to be no different.

“I prepare for 10 hard round battles and that’s exactly what tonight was.”

Taylor has made it very clear that she intends to close out her career with the biggest fights possible and there is no shortage of compelling bouts that could be made.

