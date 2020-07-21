Concerns That Katie Taylor Is Overtraining Ahead Of Upcoming Rematch

Concerns have been raised about Katie Taylor’s training strategy ahead of her crunch rematch with Delfine Persoon next month.

Taylor will run it back with Belgium’s Persoon at Matchroom Sport’s headquarters on August 22 and while the Irish fighter came out on top in the pair’s first meeting last summer, it was arguably the tightest contest of Taylor’s perfect professional career.

The Bray boxer hopes to leave no doubts in the rematch but some have suggested that Taylor is overtraining and it could come back to bite her when she gets back into the ring.

“I think she’s overtraining,” former world middleweight title challenger Matthew Macklin told Sky Sports. “I think she’s doing these too long, drawn-out camps and it’s taking it out of her.

“She’s leaving it in the gym, as they say, and she needs that bit of freshness, I feel.

🏃‍♀IS TAYLOR OVERTRAINING? 😓@mattmacklin & @SkyJohnnyNelson are both concerned @KatieTaylor will leave it all in the gym ahead of her rematch with Delfine Persoon 🏋‍♀❌ pic.twitter.com/dtVMrhscvi — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 19, 2020

“She’s just doing too much sparring for too long. The camps are just too long for her. She doesn’t blow up in weight so she doesn’t need these big, long camps and I think it’s taking away from her performance. She’s looking a little bit tired.

“And she’s getting older so you have to adjust how you do training as you get older and certainly less is more.”

Cruiserweight legend Johnny Nelson echoed Macklin’s sentiments and warned Taylor that she might potentially be in danger of overdoing it in the gym.

Nelson said: “Katie spends most of her life in training camp, that’s where she feels most comfortable and most at home but that’s where a lot of the damage is done – in the gym.

“I’m not saying she’s getting hit in the head. What I’m saying is she’s working hard and it takes that freshness off.

“Brendan [Ingle] always said ‘I’d prefer you to undertrain than overtrain because when you undertrain, you’ve still got something left but when you overtrain, you’ve got nothing left.’

“This will always be a problem with Katie and now, it’s getting to that stage where she’s found wanting when she comes up against somebody who is long, awkward and unpredictable.”