Katie Taylor announces quick turnaround with defence scheduled against Miriam Gutierrez

Katie Taylor has confirmed her next fight.

After being forced to sit out the first half of the year due to Covid-19, Katie Taylor will fight for the second time in 2020 after agreeing a quick turnaround following her August victory over fierce rival Delfine Persoon.

Taylor will defend her undisputed world lightweight titles against Miriam Gutierrez in the headline fight of a historic triple-header of women’s world title bouts on November 14.

Matchroom Boxing confirmed that Taylor will close out the fight card after WBC and IBO super-featherweight champion Terri Harper takes on Katharina Thanderz, and Rachel Ball fights Ebanie Bridges.

Taylor has been training in the United States in recent weeks and is thrilled to have another date confirmed as she targets the biggest fights before hanging up her gloves.

“I’m delighted to be headlining another fight night on Sky Sports,” said Taylor. “When I turned professional, it was a bit of a step into the unknown in terms of how it all would go so to have these opportunities to headline cards is something I never take for granted.

“It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I really wanted to fight again before the end of the year. The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight against an undefeated challenger, but I’ve been back in training camp in the US for the past couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles on November 14.”

