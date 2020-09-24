Katie Taylor’s next fight confirmed by Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has revealed what’s next for Katie Taylor.

Katie Taylor will return to the ring before the year is out, with a mandatory defence against Miriam Gutierrez targeted for November 14.

Taylor most recently secured her second victory over rival Delfine Persoon; defending her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles last month at Matchroom Fight Camp.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn is now looking at putting together cards for the final quarter of 2020 as he aims to navigate his way through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Katie Taylor has to fight the mandatory [challenger] next, the WBO mandatory, which is Guttierez,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“That will be on a standalone card in November. That will have three world title fights on it in total.”

Spain’s Gutierrez won the vacant WBA interim female lightweight title last year with a unanimous decision victory over Keren Batiz, extending her perfect professional record to 13-0 in the process.

Hearn was initially toying with the idea of staging an event made up entirely of female fights but when he brought that idea to Taylor, it was immediately dismissed.

He continued: “I spoke to Katie Taylor about an all-women’s card. I thought that was a really good idea. Katie Taylor looked at me like she wanted to punch me when I said that. When I started thinking about it, I understand what’s she’s saying.

“What they’re fighting for, away from the world championship, is equality. It’s not women’s boxing and men’s boxing – it’s boxing.

“So actually, when I started thinking about it, listening to what she said, I realised that a women’s-only card is detrimental in my opinion to the growth of what we’re trying to do.”

After turning 34 earlier this year, Taylor is reportedly eager to take part in the biggest fights possible before she hangs up her gloves.

Repeating the suggestion that Taylor wants to share the ring with former UFC champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino next year, Hearn insisted that the crossover bout is possible.

Hearn explained: “I’d like Katie Taylor against Cyborg. I think that’s a huge crossover fight, two of the biggest female stars in combat sport. Cyborg can box, she hits very, very hard. She’s very dangerous. I like that fight as well.

“Katie is the easiest person to deal with, honestly. She just wants the biggest fights she can possibly get.”

