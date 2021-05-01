Katie Taylor grinds her way to classy decision victory over Natasha Jonas

And still!

Katie Taylor has done it again as the Irish fighter secured a unanimous decision win over England’s Natasha Jonas.

Taylor extended her perfect professional record to 18-0 after getting the better of Jonas over 10 rounds on Saturday night and retained her undisputed lightweight crown in the process.

Acting as chief support to the heavyweight showdown between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker at Manchester’s AO Arena, Katie Taylor vs. Natasha Jonas got off to a tentative start but didn’t take long to explode into fireworks on Sky Sports Box Office.

Taylor, who beat Jonas en route to her Olympic gold medal in 2012, appeared to enjoy a speed advantage over the Brit and found a home for some thudding body shots and uppercuts in the early rounds.

Shouts from Jonas’ coach, Joe Gallagher, that Taylor was “all over the place” seemed unfounded as the Irishwoman used tidy combinations to keep Jonas at bay, opening up a solid lead over her opponent through the first half of the bout.

Katie Taylor

Credit to Jonas, however, as the Liverpudlian rallied in the second half of the fight and appeared to hurt Taylor on more than one occasion.

The Bray fighter is made of stern stuff though and she dug deep to show a champion’s heart and remarkable stamina to prove exactly why she is one of the most popular fighters on the planet.

This is special! 🍿 Round 9 coming up 🛎 #TaylorJonas pic.twitter.com/H9MVuACa4k — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 1, 2021

It wasn’t the first close call of Taylor’s career but the all-important 0 remains in the loss column of her record and all of her belts will return home with her to Ireland after the judges awarded her the win by a scoreline of 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95.

Taylor turns 35 this summer but with an unblemished pro record and legendary reputation, there will be plenty of huge fights available to her as she looks to close out a quite incredible career in style.

Read More About: katie taylor, Natasha Jonas