Katie Taylor outclasses Miriam Gutierrez to extend perfect professional record

Make that 17-0 for Katie Taylor.

Katie Taylor has successfully defender her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight titles with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday night.

Headlining a triple-header of women’s title fights on Sky Sports, Taylor welcomed fellow undefeated fighter, Gutierrez, to the ring in London’s SSE Arena Wembley and the Irish fighter dominated from start to finish.

Taylor, 34, might have gone the distance for the fourth consecutive outing but that didn’t tell the true story of the dominant nature of her clash with her Spanish opponent.

The Bray boxer came out in typically aggressive fashion and landed shots at will, utilising a combination of perfectly-drilled technique and a desire to send an early message.

While she came out of recent fights nursing some bumps and bruises, Taylor triumphed virtually unscathed against Gutierrez in what was essentially a showcase fight for the unbeaten Irishwoman.

At the end of the fourth round, Gutierrez was dropped for the only time and from that point on, the result looked inevitable for the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

Gutierrez’s bravery could not be faulted as she refused to wilt under considerable Taylor pressure and an even greater skill disparity but the outcome seemed in no doubt from the opening bell as Taylor extended her perfect professional record.

The ringside judges ensured that Taylor could breathe a little easier when the decision was read out than she might have been in recent outings; with a 100-89, 100-90, 99-91 victory on the scorecards for the Irish boxing legend.

