Katie Taylor to defend lightweight belts in Leeds in September

Katie Taylor will be back in the ring this autumn, as it has been reported that the undefeated Irish boxer will defend her lightweight belts in Leeds on September 4.

It’s been little over two months since Taylor retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Natasha Jonas in Manchester.

Taylor’s next outing will see her act as chief support to the featherweight rematch between Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, according to a report from ESPN.

Taylor grew supporting Leeds United and has an affinity with the city, as her father Peter was born in Leeds.

“My team is actually Leeds United,” Taylor told Soccer AM in 2019.

“My dad is from Leeds and my older two brothers grew up supporting Leeds as well.

👏 And still! Congrats to #LUFC fan and undefeated world champion @KatieTaylor on her win tonight pic.twitter.com/l68qT7sryZ — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 22, 2020

“Every Christmas we would get Leeds jerseys for Christmas and football boots. I was a huge football fan growing up.

“I haven’t watched a game in a long time but I know they’re doing well.”

Taylor’s next opponent has not yet been confirmed although it’s been suggested that she could share the ring next with former amateur rival Estelle Mossely.

Mossely ended up winning the gold medal in Taylor’s division at the 2016 Olympic Games and Eddie Hearn has suggested that a professional meeting of the two makes sense as Mossely has amassed a record of 9-0 since turning pro in 2018.

September’s fight card is set to be biggest of Hearn’s recently-announced exclusive DAZN partnership in the United Kingdom.

If she moves to 19-0 as a professional in September, Taylor could well face recent opponent Jonas in a rematch later this year, although a clash against Amanda Serrano has also been touted for December.

