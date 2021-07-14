Katie Taylor to defend belts against Jennifer Han in Leeds on September 4

20,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

Katie Taylor’s next title defence has been confirmed as the undefeated Irish fighter will act as chief support to the rematch between Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara in Leeds.

Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts against Jennifer Han in front of 20,000 fight fans at Headingley Stadium on September 4.

“The greatest female fighter of all time, Katie Taylor, faces mandatory challenger Jennifer Han in another great fight,” said Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Katie Taylor grew up supporting Leeds United

“Katie is a lifelong Leeds United fan and I know how excited she is to fight in the city.”

Taylor was most recently in the ring in May, when she claimed a unanimous decision victory over Natasha Jonas in Manchester.

The 35-year-old would move to 19-0 as a professional if successful in September and set up some huge clashes against the likes of Amanda Serrano, while a rematch with Jonas also remains a possibility.

“I’m really excited to defend my titles in front of a live crowd again and especially in Leeds,” said Taylor. “I grew up as a Leeds United fan so it’s fantastic to see them back in the Premier League and doing so well again.

“My last few fights have effectively been behind closed doors and it’s definitely a strange experience so I think to have crowds back again and outdoors in Leeds will make for a very special atmosphere.”

As for Taylor’s next opponent, Texas native Han has a pro record of 18-3-1, 3 NC and she is currently the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s IBF belt.

While no fighter has been able to blemish Taylor’s perfect record up to this point, Han is confident that she can spring an upset in what will be the 38-year-old’s first fight in the United Kingdom.

“I want to thank Katie for this opportunity,” Han said.

“Enjoy your belts while you still have them. I will see you in September.”

