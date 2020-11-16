Katie Taylor backed to jump up two weight divisions for next fight by Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Katie Taylor is likely to jump up two weight classes for her next outing.

Fresh from the dominant defence of her lightweight titles against Miriam Gutierrez last weekend, Katie Taylor has already turned her attention to her next fight and there’s no shortage of interesting options.

Eddie Hearn has identified the winner of the rematch between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus as the most likely next opponent for Taylor, who is looking to take part in the biggest fights possible before she hangs up her gloves.

Speaking of a proposed meeting with the winner of the welterweight title fight between Braekhus and McCaskill, Hearn told Boxing Scene: “That will probably be her next fight.

“The problem is Katie is so keen to box, I am not joking when I say she will be asking me if she can box again this year.

"She is the greatest to ever do it in women's boxing." 1️⃣👑@EddieHearn says that @KatieTaylor is the GWOAT, do you agree? 👇 pic.twitter.com/mUsidvTLlP — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 15, 2020

“She goes back to see her family for a week then she wants to get back into camp.”

Responding to her most recent win, Taylor insisted she will take on all comers as she bids to see out her career undefeated.

🇮🇪👑🙌 TAYLOR WINS! 🇮🇪👑🙌@KatieTaylor retains her Undisputed Lightweight Title and remains undefeated in her 17th fight She scored this knockdown in the 4th round 👇 pic.twitter.com/FToGwlDZsl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 14, 2020

The Bray boxer is reportedly interested in welcoming former UFC featherweight champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino, who currently competes under the Bellator banner, to the boxing ring in what would likely be the most lucrative fight for Taylor.

Bellator president Scott Coker recently suggested that a rematch clause should be included in the Taylor vs. Cyborg contract that would see the Brazilian fight under boxing rules and Taylor fight under MMA rules as part of a two-fight deal but the London 2012 gold medallist is unlikely to agree to those terms.

“That fight is all about the money,” explained Hearn.

“Cyborg is big. Scott Coker says they want to do one boxing and one MMA. I think it is brilliant for the crossover and exposure for the sport, but we will see what happens.”

Read More About: eddie hearn, katie taylor