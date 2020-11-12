Katie Taylor embarrassed by first message to Eddie Hearn

Few social media direct messages have led to the millions that Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn earned after they first made contact.

Last month, Eddie Hearn released a screenshot of his first exchange with Katie Taylor when the Irish fighter expressed an interest in making the move to the professional realm.

2012 Olympic gold medallist Taylor has spearheaded the movement of female boxers commanding larger purses and greater exposure in recent years but she had to reach out first to Hearn to convince him that she would be a worthwhile signing.

“I look back at that message and I’m really embarrassed at how I put myself out there,” Taylor told The Athletic.

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/xdmauupMMr — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 8, 2020

“I just really wanted to see what could come of it. He’s obviously one of the biggest promoters around and with me being from Ireland, the UK fanbase was very strong, so I thought there was no harm in sending him a message.

“I was hoping he would get back to me but I didn’t know if he actually would.”

Spoiler alert… he did.

Taylor, who defends her lightweight titles against Miriam Gutierrez on Saturday night, has experienced little difficulty in adapting to the pro ranks, amassing a record of 16-0 with 6 knockouts.

The Bray boxer will headline this weekend’s fight card, which will be free to air for fans, and she has come so far as to solidify her place as Hearn’s favourite boxer.

“She will always be my favourite,” Hearn said of Taylor when she added the WBO lightweight title to her collection with her 2019 win over Rose Volante.

“We’ve got some amazing fighters on both sides of the pond but you can’t help but admire someone with that much dedication and passion for what they do. It’s absolutely everything to her. Everything!

“She’s a remarkable individual. When you go into her dressing room before a fight, you can hear a pin drop and you almost don’t want to go in there. She’s just so driven.

“Everybody leaves here tonight talking about Katie Taylor and that’s every time she fights.”

