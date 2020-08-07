Katie Taylor open to fight with former UFC champion Cris Cyborg

Katie Taylor remains open to the possibility of welcoming Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino to the realm of professional boxing.

Dubbed a “legacy fighter” by promoter Eddie Hearn, Taylor reportedly wants to see out her career with the biggest fights possible rather than rest on her laurels and coast to an undefeated professional record.

The Bray boxer will be put to the test in her next outing, when she will rematch Delfine Persoon and aim to remove any doubt following the pair’s controversial first bout.

Taylor vs. Persoon II will take place on August 22 at Hearn’s Matchroom Fight Camp in London.

Having successfully negotiated the captivating rematch, Hearn revealed in a recent IFL TV interview that Taylor is hoping for some fascinating match-ups including clashes with Amanda Serrano, Cecilia Braekhus and former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Hearn said: “She wants Persoon, she wants Serrano, she wants Braekhus, she wants Cyborg. I’m not saying she’s done after that, but that’s what motivates her.”

While Cyborg possesses devastating power in her hands, as well as some kickboxing experience, she would understandably be considered a significant underdog against Taylor under boxing rules.

Legendary MMA referee John McCarthy has compared a potential Taylor vs. Cyborg bout to the professional boxing debut of Conor McGregor, who was stopped in the 10th round of his clash with Floyd Mayweather three years ago.

McCarthy told Sky Sports: “For Cris to step into the realm of fighting a boxer like Katie Taylor, it’s a tall order. That’s a Conor McGregor trying to take on a Floyd Mayweather. That’s usually not going to go good for you. The same as if Katie Taylor tried to step into a MMA ring. That’s not going well for her against Cris Cyborg.

“If Cris is going to do boxing, obviously she’s got to have a name she’s going against, but I would say ‘pick a name that’s not quite Katie Taylor!'”