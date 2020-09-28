John Kavanagh gives his take on McGregor vs. Pacquiao as odds are released for fight

John Kavanagh has given his opinion on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao and confirmed that talks are indeed underway to get the fight over the line.

Quite a few eyebrows were raised last Friday when Conor McGregor revealed that he would be returning to the boxing ring to take on Pacquiao next year

McGregor spoke as if the fight was a done deal but representatives from Pacquiao’s camp explained that the bout was still in the discussion phase, although talks are progressing.

It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Kavanagh echoed those claims and explained what is left to do to get McGregor vs. Pacquiao officially signed.

“I do know it’s in the works. I believe both boxers have agreed fundamentally,” Kavanagh said on Boxing Productions TV.

“Now behind the scenes, there are a lot of terms and conditions and legal teams and managers that have to work out the finer details but I believe it will happen.

“When? I’m not sure but I think it might be early next year. The wheels are in motion and it looks like I’m going to be coaching boxing again.”

McGregor officially retired from mixed martial arts in June and he is currently engaged in something of a war of words with UFC president Dana White, although ‘The Notorious’ remains interested in sharing the Octagon with TUF 1 vet Diego Sanchez.

While question marks exist about McGregor’s ability to beat an elite-level boxer after the Irishman was stopped by Floyd Mayweather three years ago, Kavanagh is excited to be involved in the preparations for a potential MayPac bout in the Middle East.

“This is for an amazing life experience,” Kavanagh explained.

“If you look at Conor’s achievements, he’s won four world titles in mixed martial arts. He’s boxed 10 rounds with someone who some say is arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

“When he’s an old man looking back, why not have another crazy experience of travelling to the Middle East to fight Manny Pacquiao, who I think was the boxer of the decade in the 2000s.”

Bookmaker Paddy Power have made Pacquiao the overwhelming favourite (1/6) to beat McGregor if the bout comes to fruition, while McGregor is available at 7/2.

