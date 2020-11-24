 Close sidebar

John Fury snaps at David Haye and suggests £1 million bet on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

by Darragh Murphy
John Fury

It’s safe to say that John Fury is very confident in his son’s abilities.

It appears that the long-awaited, all-English unification clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is growing ever closer and the former’s father is in little doubt about who will come out on top.

John Fury appeared on BT Sport this week to debate the goings-on in the world of boxing when talk turned to Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

Responding to a tongue-in-cheek comment from David Haye; Fury invited the former world heavyweight champion to put his money where his mouth is.

“I know you’re having a bit of a go there. He is Mr Invincible,” Fury said.

“How much do you want to put down on it? Shall we start with £1 million?”

Haye wasn’t too keen on wagering £1 million on a fight that is still some way away from being confirmed.

Tyson Fury

‘AJ’ must first get past Kubrat Pulev next month and Tyson Fury is toying with the idea of a return to the ring in early 2021 but Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has urged ‘The Gypsy King’ to go straight into the Joshua fight.

“Listen, it’s completely over to them,” Hearn said on Sky Sports last week. “We have the dynamics of the deal in place.

“I don’t want to hear [from] Fury: ‘No, I’m thinking about fighting in March or April.’ Why? Just go straight into the AJ fight. It’s going to be the same timeframe.

“Listen, Fury doesn’t want to take a small fight. They couldn’t even get the money together to give him a fight in December, so let’s give him plenty of money. Let’s give him the biggest fight.

“Fury wants to fight AJ, unquestionably, and AJ wants to fight Fury.”

READ NEXT – Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko drafted in to help prepare Callum Smith for Canelo clash

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Bertie Ahern expresses regret over Roy Keane’s Saipan exit

Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko drafted in to help prepare Callum Smith for Canelo clash

Wayne Rooney almost moved to Newcastle before Manchester United decision