Donegal’s Jason Quigley falls to his knees after victory over Shane Mosley Jr

“When I dropped to my knees, that was a lot of relief.”

It was a nervy wait for the official announcement and the relief was clear for everyone to see as Jason Quigley fell to his knees in tears after his majority decision victory over Shane Mosley Jr on Saturday night.

Quigley recorded arguably the biggest win of his professional career when he edged out Mosley Jr to claim the vacant WBO-NABO middleweight belt in Las Vegas.

In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, both fighters hoped to have done enough to maintain their world title aspirations but it was Quigley’s hand that was raised when the judges’ scorecards – 97-93, 96-94, 95-95 – were read out.

“I knew it could have went either way. When I heard a draw, I thought it was going to be a draw. When I got the victory, of course, I’m happy,” Quigley said in the ring.

“Nobody knows what goes into a training camp. Nobody knows what we go through to get into this ring and then put it all on the line when we get in here. I just have to say a massive credit because this fight wouldn’t have happened only for Shane Mosley Jr and his team…

“He says to me at the end of it, ‘You’re one hell of a tough fighter’ and so is he.”

After improving to 19-1 with Saturday’s win, Quigley wasn’t going to waste his opportunity to call his next shot.

The Donegal fighter recalled how only a few years ago, undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade barely knew his name but Quigley is eager to show him exactly who he is in the ring.

“I remember three or four years ago when ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade had no promoter, he had no real management going on, he was like, ‘I’ll fight this Jason Quagley guy’ – he didn’t even pronounce my second name right,” Quigley told DAZN

“‘Boo Boo’ Andrade, now you’re the champ, you’re always crying that you don’t have people to fight you. I’m not saying that I’m going to get in there and kick your ass. I’ll get in there and put on one hell of a fight with you. I’ve got a belt, you’ve got the main one, give me a crack at that title.”

