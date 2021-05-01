Belfast’s James Tennyson suffers shock first-round defeat to Jovanni Straffon

James Tennyson set out to make a statement when he took on Jovanni Straffon on Saturday night but instead he suffered a shock TKO defeat in the very first round.

Tennyson vs. Straffon opened the undercard of Derek Chisora’s heavyweight showdown with Joseph Parker and there were fireworks from the outset.

Tennyson was betting favourite to get his hand raised but his hopes to make it seven stoppage wins on the bounce fell apart thanks to a crunching left hand from Mexico’s Straffon in Manchester’s AO Arena.

😲😳 Straffon causes a huge upset, stopping Tennyson in the first round to win the IBO World Lightweight Title! 🇲🇽💥 #TennysonStraffon #ChisoraParker pic.twitter.com/gyS0ElKqa6 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 1, 2021

Tennyson hit the canvas but, credit to the toughness of the Belfast man, he rose to his feet and was determined to continue.

Straffon smelled blood, however, and began unloading a series of unanswered hooks as he backed Tennyson against the ropes.

Referee Michael Alexander soon saw enough and saved Tennyson from sustaining further damage, waving the lightweight title fight off with just two minutes gone on the clock.

Tonight didn’t go my way absolutely gutted tho this is boxing these things happen i’ve been here before and bounced back and plan to do so again. Thanks for all the support from everyone means a lot!❤️ Congrats to Straffon and his team on a great win!👊🏼 — James Tennyson (@JamesT931) May 1, 2021

Straffon’s win, his 10th in a row, saw him become the IBO lightweight champion while Tennyson will return to the drawing board.

“I was confident that I would do what I just did,” Straffon told Sky Sports Box Office.

“He made plans beforehand, but he had to go through me.”

Later on Saturday’s card, Katie Taylor will put her lightweight titles and undefeated record on the line against former amateur foe Natasha Jonas.

The card will be closed out by a hard-hitting clash between heavyweights Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker and the whole card can be watched on Sky Sports Box Office.

