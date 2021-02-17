Jake Paul explains plan to use Nate Diaz to secure Conor McGregor fight

Share and Enjoy !

Jake Paul has plans for a lucrative couple of years.

While he made his name as a YouTube personality, Jake Paul appears to be taking his transition to boxing quite seriously and with two wins under his belt as a professional and a near-matchless social media following for a fighter of that level, he is a competitor that translates directly to pay-per-view revenue.

Paul continues to carefully pick potential opponents and generate headlines, with a bout against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren set to take place this spring.

Having been mentioned by boxing great Floyd Mayweather as a potential opponent after ‘Money’ shares the ring with Paul’s brother, Logan, in an exhibition contest later this year, Jake has laid out his plans for some high-profile bouts in the coming years.

“We’ll see what happens after this fight,” Paul told MMA Junkie. “Floyd Mayweather called me out last week. I still think there’s the (Conor) McGregor fight. Nate Diaz said he’s down to fight me. We’ll see what happens.

“I’m excited. This is just the start of an illustrious career. Ben Askren just happens to be the first on the list.”

While Mayweather and Diaz have expressed an interest in taking Paul on, McGregor has remained uncharacteristically silent on the matter.

McGregor’s training partner, Frans Mlambo, believes ‘The Notorious’ could potentially lose control if he ever shared the ring with Paul.

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

But Paul still wants the so-called red panty night and explained how he plans to first fight Diaz before turning his attention to McGregor.

“I think Nate Diaz will probably happen first,” Paul revealed. “I think Conor needs to get some wins under his belt. Conor is owned by Dana White. Conor is Dana White’s bitch so he has to get Dana White’s approval.

“Nate Diaz only has two more fights in the UFC (on his contract), so if he can complete those and he’s freed up then Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul will happen in 2022. Those are sort of the talks that are happening right now.

“Once I beat Nate Diaz, once I embarrass him actually, I will be undeniable to McGregor because I will say, ‘Hey, bubba. Listen to me, guy, you little Irish guy: I beat the guy who beat you. So you have to fight me.’ That’s why this is so exciting. It’s one step at a time. It’s one fight at a time.

“I still have a major milestone ahead of me April 17, and like I said, though, this is the start of an illustrious career. Ten years from now I’ll be coming to watch these interviews, and I’ll be like, ‘Damn, this kid was a little evil genius, predicting all of this.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Jake Paul, nate diaz, UFC