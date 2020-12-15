YouTuber takes aim at Conor McGregor’s fiancee and tells Irishman to ‘sign $50m contract’

We eagerly await Conor McGregor’s response.

YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul has upped his efforts to set up a lucrative boxing match with Conor McGregor as the 23-year-old took aim at the Irishman’s long-time partner, Dee Devlin.

Paul, who moved to 2-0 as a pro when he brutally knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson when they shared the ring last month, insists he will offer McGregor a purse worth $50 million if ‘The Notorious’ agrees to the fight.

“What the f**k is up you Irish c**t?” Paul said in a message on social media. “Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you’re j**king off because you’re sick of f**king your wife. I mean she’s a four. Conor, you can do a lot better but happy Monday.

“My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning – $50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered but you’re scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f**king YouTuber.

“You’re 0-1 as a boxer. I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history.”

Paul is clearly taking the personal approach to try to goad McGregor into the contest and the only person Paul follows on Instagram is Devlin, who got engaged to McGregor in August.

UFC President Dana White insisted there was no chance that McGregor vs. Paul would take place but the latter obviously isn’t taking no for an answer.

While McGregor has yet to publicly respond to the taunts, his former rival Nate Diaz weighed into the war-of-words but Paul had an answer for him too.

You saw what happened to the other Nate. https://t.co/Uq5LY2tQaS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

On his Instagram, Paul shared the proposed terms for his boxing match with McGregor and suggested that the bout, if agreed, will be contested over eight three-minute rounds at a maximum weight of 185lbs.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Jake Paul