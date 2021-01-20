Ireland remains potential destination for Katie Taylor’s next fight

Katie Taylor intends to stay busy in 2021 but we may not see her back in action until the spring as promoter Eddie Hearn holds out hope for the return of fans to venues.

While she turns 35 this year, there’s plenty of fight left in Katie Taylor and the Bray boxer hopes to take part in the biggest bouts possible before she hangs up her gloves.

A number of high-profile names have emerged as potential opponents for Taylor, who most recently extended her perfect professional record to 17-0 with a dominant victory over Miriam Gutierrez last November.

A clash with MMA star Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino has been touted for some time although that looks some way away, while Taylor’s former Olympic rival Natasha Jonas has emerged as a possible candidate to share the ring with the Irishwoman next time around, potentially in Ireland.

“You’re going to see her out at the end of April,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“She wants those challenges, she wants those big fights.

“Natasha Jonas is someone that we have talked about. I love that fight. Hopefully we get crowds back so we could do that in Leeds or Liverpool or even in Ireland.

“There are still big challenges for her. We are doing the Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus rematch in early-March and I think you will see Katie Taylor fight the winner of that fight in the summer as well.”

Taylor has never competed in Ireland as a professional but it remains an ambition of hers before she brings the curtain down on an illustrious career.

Jonas would welcome the opportunity to take on Taylor, who beat the British boxer in the quarter-final of the London 2012 Olympics.

“I would love the Taylor rematch and a chance to get my revenge,” Jonas said last year.

“Katie said that people were scared to fight her and of course, we weren’t, we took it and we learned that we were at that level.”

