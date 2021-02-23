Share and Enjoy !

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman has urged Conor McGregor to abandon mixed martial arts and dedicate the remainder of his combat sports career to boxing.

Conor McGregor continues to flirt with the idea of a return to the boxing ring after being stopped by Floyd Mayweather in the Irishman’s professional debut in 2017.

There has been much speculation about a rematch with Mayweather, while McGregor had made no secret of plans to box Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East this year.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor admitted that he was uncertain how his recent defeat to Dustin Poirier might affect the attempts to get the Pacquiao fight over the line, with suggestions that the appeal for another crossover was not what it was prior to UFC 257.

George Foreman revealed that he would prefer to see McGregor compete in boxing than continue with MMA and the heavyweight legend even claimed that ‘The Notorious’ could get the better of Pacquiao if they shared the ring with one another.

“It’s hard for McGregor to accept it but he’s a better puncher than he is in MMA,” Foreman told the Daily Star.

“I’d rather see him in boxing matches now. I think if he has a fight with Pacquiao he can actually beat him – good rules, over 10 rounds, McGregor can beat him.

“He’s already adjusted to boxing, he’s not going to do good in MMA anymore. Pacquiao is very good as a matter of fact, but McGregor can beat him in a boxing match.”

McGregor, whose leg was battered by Poirier in their rematch last month, explained that he picked that particular fight as a “precursor to a boxing match against Pacman.”

While head coach John Kavanagh remains hopeful that McGregor will focus on his MMA career this year, ‘The Notorious’ has received an offer from Evander Holyfield to help him prepare for the Pacquiao bout if it comes to fruition.

