Frank Warren not happy about Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua announcement

Frank Warren was not expecting to see an announcement that contracts had been signed to make Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua a reality.

It emerged on Monday, via Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, that a deal had been agreed by both parties to have ‘AJ’ take on Tyson Fury in a mammoth unification clash later this year.

With no date or venue confirmed, talks are still ongoing to finalise the finer details of the biggest heavyweight fight in British boxing history although a basic two-fight agreement has been reached.

Fury’s long-time representative, Frank Warren, was not happy when he saw an official announcement of the fight in the media because, according to the Queensberry Promotions boss, all parties had agreed not to go public with the bout announcement unless it was done simultaneously by those involved.

“Everybody signed an agreement that there would be no announcements unless they were joint announcements and that came out of the blue yesterday,” Warren told talkSPORT.

The contract is signed ✍️ Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn tells @MarkKriegel a deal has been signed for Joshua to face @Tyson_Fury in a two-fight series. pic.twitter.com/AAlvMdM6ey — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 15, 2021

“We are all not happy but it is out there now – there is nothing we can do about that.

“But there is a long way to go yet in as much we have to sort out venues. We have a couple of venues we are looking at and that is where we are.

“I believe it will happen when they get in the ring. We’ve still got a way to go. But everybody is on the same page to make this work. We are all collectively working to get a venue sorted now.”

The unbeaten Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, is betting favourite over WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua although most believe that the power advantage lies with the latter.

Warren couldn’t overstate the importance of the contest, which is likely to take place this summer.

“It is the biggest fight ever in British boxing, bar none,” Warren said.

“Two guys who hold all versions of the world title between them, both Brits, and it don’t get no better than that.

“It is massive. Nothing compares to it. I have been involved in some big fights over the years but they pale in comparison to how enormous this fight is.

“And in world boxing, it is the same. When you speak to anybody, all they talk about is when the fight is going to be on. Hopefully it is going to happen now and everyone’s wish is going to come true.”

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, Frank Warren, tyson fury