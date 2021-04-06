New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou targets boxing crossover against Tyson Fury

Newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has targeted a switch to boxing to test his hands against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou got his hands on UFC gold 10 days ago when he continued his finishing streak by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 260 and he has ambitious plans for his career moving forward.

Prior to the most recent UFC pay-per-view, Miocic made clear his desire to share the ring with Tyson Fury but after the UFC heavyweight belt changed hands, Ngannou expressed an interest in taking Miocic’s place if the opportunity to switch codes presented itself.

“Absolutely. I’m open to that,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports when asked about a potential clash with Fury.

What a knockout! 💥 Francis Ngannou finishes Stipe Miocic in the second round and is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🏆#UFC260 pic.twitter.com/Zz2uyiHEdp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 28, 2021

“Remember boxing was my primary dream and I still have the fire, the dream inside me and I believe at some point, I’m gonna make a step.”

Ngannou is arguably the most fearsome puncher in UFC history and his power has been lauded by UFC President Dana White as being “equal to getting hit by a Ford Escort going as fast as it can” but Fury has a reputation for utilising impeccable movement to dodge the heavy hands of opponents.

With Fury’s much-anticipated unification clash with Anthony Joshua set to be finalised in the coming days, it was put to Ngannou that an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson could stir up the public interest.

But Ngannou dismissed that idea and insisted that he wanted to test himself against a heavyweight great in his prime.

Ngannou said: “I don’t want to fight Mike Tyson but I would like to fight another heavyweight boxer as such as Tyson Fury.”

The story of Ngannou’s rise to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts is nothing short of inspiring as the Cameroon-born French native was sleeping on the streets of Paris only a few years ago.

With the UFC heavyweight strap around his waist and one of the most imposing physiques in MMA history, Ngannou has now crossed over into the superstar realm and there will be no shortage of mammoth paydays in his future.

