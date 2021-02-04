Floyd Mayweather outlines plan for series of questionable exhibition bouts in 2021

Floyd Mayweather has set his sights on a lucrative 2021 by setting up a series of exhibition bouts that represent little risk but major reward.

Floyd Mayweather still plans to compete against YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition contest but it will have to be postponed from its original date of February 20.

The 50-0 boxing great, who stopped Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a 2018 exhibition fight, will also be keeping a close eye on the outcome of the upcoming bout between Jake Paul, brother of Logan, and former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

If Jake Paul, a licensed professional boxer, is successful against Askren then Mayweather will welcome him to the ring for another exhibition. Askren, meanwhile, has no plans to test his hands against ‘Money’.

No after I beat up @jakepaul I will not box @FloydMayweather , that is shenanigans — Funky (@Benaskren) February 4, 2021

The most outrageous of all exhibition prospects, however, is Mayweather’s offer to rapper 50 Cent, with whom Mayweather has exchanged heated words in the past.

“This year I will focus on several exhibitions,” Mayweather wrote on social media.

“I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.

“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys.

A poem for Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather after I KO Ben Askren April 17th on @triller we can run it😁 pic.twitter.com/JizFyl2Eab — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2021

“The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All’.”

Mayweather is widely regarded as the greatest businessman in the history of boxing, with his last professional outing against UFC superstar Conor McGregor earning him a reported $300 million.

