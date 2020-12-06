Floyd Mayweather reveals why he didn’t stop Conor McGregor earlier

Floyd Mayweather insists he intentionally dragged out his lucrative clash with Conor McGregor so that a rematch would pique the interest of the public.

Conor McGregor made his professional boxing debut against one of the greatest fighters of all time in 2017 and the Irishman displayed flashes of decent boxing skill before he was ultimately stopped by the substantially more technical fighter in Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of all time, justified his status as significant betting favourite when he welcomed McGregor to the boxing ring for a bout that was worth millions to both men.

Mayweather was untroubled throughout the contest in Las Vegas and he moved to 50-0 as a pro when he overwhelmed McGregor in the 10th round.

In a recent interview, Mayweather claimed that he could have stopped McGregor much earlier but chose to prolong the main event so that a potential rematch would remain intriguing for fight fans.

“I took it serious, but I wanted to have some fun in the fight and I wanted to entertain the people,” Mayweather told Drink Champs.

“You have to give the people a show, so I gave the people a show.

“If I wanted to go out there and f*** him up and blaze him right out the gate, I could’ve done that. But my thing is this, if I would’ve done that, then there probably wouldn’t be a part two.”

Mayweather continues to hint at returns to the ring for exhibition contests while McGregor, who will be back in the UFC’s Octagon next month for a rematch with Dustin Poirier, is said to be eyeing a boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar recently insisted that talks were ongoing to have ‘The Notorious’ share the ring with Pacquiao after he runs it back with Poirier on January 23.

