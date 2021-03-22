Evander Holyfield claims Mike Tyson has turned down $25 million offer for trilogy fight

Perhaps we won’t be getting the third instalment of Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson after all.

While Mike Tyson had teased a return to the ring in May, it doesn’t sound like Evander Holyfield will be the man in the opposite corner after ‘The Real Deal’ revealed that his long-time rival had turned down a whopping $25 million offer for the trilogy fight.

In a statement released by Holyfield’s representatives on Monday, it was claimed that Tyson had declined a guaranteed $25 million for the trilogy bout.

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” said Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence.

“We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Holyfield had previously accused Tyson, who infamously bit Holyfield’s ear in the pair’s controversial 1997 rematch, of avoiding a third clash. Tyson lost his WBA heavyweight title when he first fought Holyfield in 1996.

Tyson insists he wants to continue fighting after his recent comeback bout against Roy Jones Jr ended in a split draw.

But Tyson appears to have fallen out with video and social-networking service, Triller, who hosted Tyson vs. Jones Jr last November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

“Just to be clear there is no Tyson with Triller fight,” Tyson wrote on Instagram last week. “I don’t know any Triller executives personally. I don’t have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event.

“I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league. I will never do another event or any business with Triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn’t true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller’s Fight Club.”

Read More About: evander holyfield, mike tyson