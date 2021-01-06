Eddie Hearn provides update on location and date status of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn insists work is well underway to get confirmation of a date and location for the much-anticipated heavyweight unification clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua made it clear that their intention is to share the ring with one another next after ‘AJ’ made it through his latest title defence unscathed.

While Fury was initially scheduled to compete last month, ‘The Gypsy King’ ultimately decided to wait until 2021 to make his return to the ring and his US promoter, Bob Arum, is determined to deliver the all-English unification bout with Joshua.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, is enjoying the build-up and is in the process of nailing down a date and venue for the fight amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s hotting up nicely. The mind games are starting,” Hearn told IFL TV.

“AJ is working tirelessly away in London and I think Tyson has gone to Miami to train and I think AJ will be going somewhere to train soon as well.

“I think everything is great. There’s been conversations every day for the last two weeks on that fight.

“A lot of the travelling I’ve been doing lately has been looking at where that fight can be staged as well.”

Fury vs. Joshua has been years in the making and while Joshua’s defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. two years ago represented something of a speed bump in making the biggest fight in British boxing history, the Londoner’s victory in the rematch put the Fury fight back on track.

Hearn suggested that fans can expect Fury vs. Joshua to take place at the beginning of the summer although the presence of spectators for the fight depends on how the latest Covid-19 restrictions play out.

“We are not looking to go back on that agreement, I don’t think Tyson Fury is looking to go back on that agreement,” Hearn continued.

“We’re in the position now of drafting paperwork to try and move forward with that fight so I think from a pandemic point of view it’s difficult because the world is changing every day.

“One minute something is opening, another something is closing.

“But that fight is planned for the end of May, early June and I don’t see anything getting in the way of it.”

Hearn is in the process of paying visits to a number of countries that could potentially host Fury vs. Joshua.

After the latest suspension of boxing events in the United Kingdom due to coronavirus concerns, Hearn has turned his focus to other nations as he aims to get a deal signed.

“We’ve been drafting contracts, it’s not signed but the deal has been agreed for a long time, we’ve confirmed that in writing,” Hearn explained.

“I feel like the fight is virtually there, to be honest with you. We’re in the final stages of everything that’s got to be worked out.

“There have been meetings taking place on where this fight is going to be held.

“There’s various countries. I’ve visited a few of them in the last few weeks and days and I think we’re in a good position. There’s some wacky stuff.

“There’s some stuff you’d expect and again, I know everyone wants it in the UK but at the moment they aren’t even allowing boxing so we’ve got a long way to go.”

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, eddie hearn, tyson fury