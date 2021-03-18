Eddie Hearn responds to timeline concerns regarding Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn has dismissed concerns that the much-anticipated heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could be delayed until later this year.

Earlier this week, Eddie Hearn confirmed that a two-fight deal had been signed to have Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury face off to determine who is the baddest man on the planet.

Details of a date and venue have yet to be finalised and there had been suggestions that unless those aspects were sorted in the next two weeks, the fight could be postponed until closer to the end of 2021.

Hearn, Joshua’s long-time promoter, has dismissed those claims and insisted that everyone involved remains “100 per cent focused” on making sure the first of two bouts takes place this summer.

“We know it’s a difficult world at the moment, we know there’s travel restrictions, we know global economies are crumbling, but ultimately that’s the date of the fight,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

“People are talking about, ‘Some people might prefer this fight to take place in September/October/November.’

“Well, ‘some people’ aren’t us. We want Fury against AJ, two fights this year.

“This is what we’ve signed up to, this is what we’re talking to all the relevant sites and approaches that we’ve had is a two-fight agreement, one in June/July, one in November/December.

“Not later on in the year and so forth.”

The undefeated Fury is expected to be betting favourite when he puts his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line against Joshua; who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

Hearn revealed that there has been no shortage of offers to host the biggest fight in British boxing history but it looks increasingly likely that the bout will not take place in the United Kingdom.

“The truth is we’ve had seven or eight offers already for this fight in the summer,” Hearn continued.

“I think most people would prefer the fight to take place a little bit later because of the uncertainty around the world – it’s not on the table.

“What’s on the table is a fight in the summer for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

“Yesterday we had two calls with two potential sites who are of course very, very excited about this opportunity. From Top Rank’s side and Team Fury’s side, they’re having calls as well.

“I had one absolutely crazy approach yesterday which was quirky, which was exciting and we have numerous conversations this week as well.

“Outside of maybe the Olympic games, this is the biggest property in the sporting world this year, as far as I’m concerned.

“The demand is huge. What is on the table is the undisputed heavyweight world championship fight, June or July of this year.”

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, eddie hearn, tyson fury