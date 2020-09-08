Eddie Hearn reveals divisive plan for Katie Taylor

Some might not be too happy with Eddie Hearn’s plan for Katie Taylor.

Fresh from her second victory over Delfine Persoon in a tough rematch, Katie Taylor maintains that she wants to pursue the biggest fights to see out her career.

While there is no shortage of top contenders hoping for a shot at blemishing Taylor’s perfect professional record, it seems that Hearn is planning for a more controversial bout for the Irish fighter.

Speaking to Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel, Hearn revealed that his preferred fight for Taylor is a crossover contest against former UFC featherweight champion, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino.

Considering the reaction to Conor McGregor’s unsuccessful switch to the professional boxing realm, when Floyd Mayweather stopped him in the tenth round, Taylor welcoming a mixed martial artist to the boxing ring could spark a polarised response.

“She has only boxed once this year,” Hearn said of Taylor

“And she would like to box twice this year and it’s our aim to do that. She does have an outstanding mandatory with Miriam Gutierrez, the Spanish interim WBA world champion and the WBA have been calling that for a while. They allowed the Persoon fight for undisputed, but we will have to deal with that at some stage.

“Some people even talking about a potential Natasha Jonas fight, some people talking about a [Jessica] McCaskill fight, and also I think we have to start looking at those big crossover fights.

“I like a fight against Cyborg, a crossover fight. Cyborg is a very competent boxer as well and I think that’s a huge, huge fight. Katie’s at the stage now where she’s achieved so much.

“She boxed here for the undisputed, she filled up Madison Square Garden for the undisputed championship, she’s unified in Boston, she’s unified in Philadelphia, she’s boxed at Wembley stadium, she’s boxed at the Millennium stadium, she’s virtually done it all.”

