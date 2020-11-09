Eddie Hearn leaves door open for Katie Taylor homecoming

Eddie Hearn hopes to be able to grant Katie Taylor’s wish to fight at home one last time.

Katie Taylor has yet to fight in Ireland since turning pro four years ago but it remains an ambition of hers.

At 34, Taylor likely only has a couple of years left in her boxing career and she is determined to secure the biggest fights possible before she hangs up her gloves.

The Bray boxer’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has revealed that he will do his best to make Taylor’s homecoming a reality.

“Boxing in Ireland has had some great nights over the years. I remember being in Mill Street in Cork for Chris Eubank vs. Steve Collins 1,” Hearn said recently on RTE’S 2FM.

“The atmosphere was incredible. We’ve been blessed to have so many great nights in Belfast as well. We get asked the question a lot about coming to Ireland, and we know it has its problems.

“To be honest with you, when we started out and Katie was boxing on all the big shows in England and then we went to America, she has become a bit of a global star.”

Taylor will be back in the ring this Saturday night, when she defends her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles against Miriam Gutierrez.

If Taylor passes that test, talks will likely turn to a bigger name for the following fight – with former UFC champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino touted as a potential opponent.

But up there with the goal of sharing the ring with the biggest names possible is Taylor’s hope to headline a show in Ireland.

Hearn continued: “She does have aspirations to fight in Ireland for sure. It is something that we would love to do and something we should do. We shouldn’t close the door to that.

“I just feel right now there are offers to Katie to box all over the world but I know at some point in her career that will be very important to her.”

