Eddie Hearn is eager to get signatures on a contract for Katie Taylor to welcome Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino to the boxing ring.

Eddie Hearn has mentioned Cyborg’s name on multiple occasions in reference to Katie Taylor’s apparent desire to close out her professional boxing career with the biggest fights possible.

While both Taylor and Cyborg have upcoming fights to concern themselves with, they have long been linked with a cross-sport clash with one another.

Former UFC featherweight champion Cyborg currently fights under the Bellator banner but she is eager to make her professional boxing debut against Ireland’s Taylor.

“I like to have challenges. And I really want a boxing fight,” Cyborg told Sky Sports.

“I really like boxing. I’ve tried wrestling, I’ve tried jiu jitsu, I’ve tried Muay Thai. Always when you compete in a separate sport like this, you learn a lot.”

Cyborg, 35, has kickboxing experience under her belt but a switch to boxing-only rules against Taylor, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time, would represent an ambitious venture for the Brazilian.

Cyborg added: “I love challenges. I’ve got Arlene Blencowe next in MMA, but if we can do the [Taylor] fight, it will be amazing.”

Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, welcomed Cyborg’s interest in the crossover contest and seemingly accepted the offer.

Taylor is set to defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles against Miriam Gutirriez next month after extending her perfect professional record against fierce rival Delfine Persoon in August.

The most memorable recent instance of a high-profile MMA fighter switching codes to boxing came three years ago, when Conor McGregor was stopped by Floyd Mayweather late on in Las Vegas.

McGregor has since expressed regrets about not utilising some MMA techniques, which would have been illegal, against Mayweather but Cyborg insists that she would not be tempted to revert to her instincts if things didn’t go to plan against Taylor.

“For me it’s easy to separate,” Cyborg said. “I really don’t have to think too much. When I’m boxing I’m focused on boxing and I don’t try to kick an opponent or anything.”

