Eddie Hearn demands action as judge appears to be using phone mid-fight

We’ve all taken the odd glance at our phone during work but some jobs require more focus than others.

Boxing official Terry O’Connor is facing an investigation after cameras picked up on him apparently looking directly at his phone while the fight he was supposed to be judging – Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez – was taking place on Saturday night.

An image circulating on social media seemed to show O’Connor paying more attention to the phone in his right hand than the action in the ring.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was watching from home and he was appalled by the judge’s apparent disregard for his duties.

If that’s a phone (and I presume it is) then then BBBofC should immediately remove him. https://t.co/yVGKMRvNG9 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 17, 2020

Hearn tweeted: “If that’s a phone (and I presume it is) then then BBBofC should immediately remove him.”

Ritson won the vacant WBA inter-continental super-lightweight title with a split decision victory over Vazquez, with O’Connor scoring the fight for Ritson.

As the controversy gathers steam, British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith has promised that the matter will be investigated.

UK Boxing Judge Terry O'Connor on his CELL PHONE in the middle of a round tonight on DAZN. He scored the bout 117-111 Ritson over Vasquez, a score that has been widely criticized following the result. #BOXING pic.twitter.com/MS2yW4UC7t — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) October 17, 2020

Smith told Boxing News: “I’m very, very disappointed. This has to be looked at and investigated as it will be.

“I am so frustrated that this seems to have happened. After the hard work we do behind the scenes we have something like this emerging.

“Personally I am so disappointed. I can’t say anything more on this at this point.”

