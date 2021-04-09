Eddie Hearn sends plea to John and Tyson Fury after comments on Anthony Joshua fight

Eddie Hearn has hit back at Tyson Fury’s father, John, after the recent ultimatum delivered for the Anthony Joshua fight.

Despite reports that a deal had been signed to have Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight twice in 2021, official confirmation of the unification showdown has not yet arrived.

Fight fans are still waiting on details of a date and venue for the first of two bouts, prompting John Fury to tell Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn to either “put up or shut up” and get a June date done for the biggest fight in British boxing history.

‘The Gypsy King’, like his father, is clearly losing patience with the ongoing fight saga but Hearn has urged both Tyson and John to support his attempts to get the bout over the line, rather than criticise.

“At the end of this week both fighters and the teams will be presented with all the offers and options on the table, which there will be multiple ones,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“We’re in a good place. I saw John Fury’s comments. It’s almost like they don’t really want the fight. I’d like them to talk it up, rather than talk it down.

An extraordinary call out from John Fury for @EddieHearn 🍿 He is demanding that #FuryJoshua is made this June 💨 pic.twitter.com/3jz86NM7wf — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 2, 2021

“We’re quite aware that there has been a global pandemic. We’re quite aware that it’s not easy, but we’re out there grafting away every day to get this done.

“A little bit of support would be nice, John and Tyson, thank you very much.

“Like I said, there will be around three or four offers presented to both camps this weekend and then it’s over to them and the teams to discuss which one we want to take. The dates of those fights.”

A number of potential venues have emerged as options for Fury vs. Joshua; with the likes of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, China, Dubai, America and the UK all still on the table.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty over fan attendance that comes with it has caused delays to the fight confirmation but Hearn is optimistic that Joshua will fight Fury twice before the year is out.

“Two fights this year,” Hearn reiterated. “It is a summer fight. That’s everything we’re working towards and as confident as ever that this gets done.

👀 "DON'T YOU WANT THIS FIGHT?" 👀@EddieHearn has replied to recent comments from John Fury and says he is taking no notice of people telling him the fight cannot be made 🤫 pic.twitter.com/LBN2IdLtgs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 8, 2021

“I know that there are some negative people out there and people that believe we can’t pull it off, but we spend a lifetime pulling things off, and I believe we will get this done, and I believe you will see this fight in the summer.

“The next step is to basically get everybody to agree to the venue and the date, and they’re going to have multiple options to choose from.

“There’s no other fight for Tyson Fury. There’s no other fight for Anthony Joshua. This is the fight. Everyone accepts that.”

