Eddie Hearn releases screenshot of first DM from Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor made it very clear to Eddie Hearn that she was able to revolutionise the way that women’s boxing was perceived.

And, to be fair, Katie Taylor absolutely nailed it.

One of the biggest stars of Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable, Taylor has blazed a trail for female fighters to the point that she now resents any suggestion that promoters could avail of the novelty of an all-female card.

Taylor has gone from an Olympic gold medallist to one of the biggest draws in global boxing and it’s looking increasingly likely that the Bray boxer will finish her career undefeated after a 16-0 beginning to the pro ranks.

Olympic gold medallist Taylor will take to the ring next month for her 17th professional outing against fellow unbeaten fighter Miriam Gutierrez as part of a triple-header of world title fights on Sky Sports.

Paying homage to the latest social media trend of posting how things started vs. how they’re going, Hearn released a screenshot of his first exchange with Taylor.

“Hi Eddie, hope you’re well,” Taylor started. “I hope you don’t mind me reaching out like this out of the blue.

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/xdmauupMMr — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 8, 2020

“I’ve been seriously considering turning pro the last few months, I think I could do for women’s pro boxing what I did for the amateur sport: bring it into focus and generate a serious interest.

“I already have a global profile and a great fan base.

“Of course, the pro game is impossible without a great promoter so I’m wondering if you would be interested in talking more about this?”

After Taylor’s sign-off, Hearn responded with a very eager: “Hi Katie – I’m very interested. What’s the best number to reach you on?”

And the rest is history…

