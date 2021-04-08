Eddie Hearn suggests ‘double match-up’ between Francis Ngannou and Dillian Whyte

Eddie Hearn has responded to Francis Ngannou’s desire to dip his toes in the realm of boxing.

Fresh from becoming the UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou made it clear that he would be eager to fulfil his dream of competing at the highest level in boxing.

Ngannou admitted that he would welcome the opportunity to share the ring with Tyson Fury, who is set to take part in the biggest fight in British boxing history against Anthony Joshua at some stage this year.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn hinted that ‘AJ’ would be open to fighting Ngannou but the Matchroom boss had a different name in mind for ‘The Predator.’

“Yeah, look, ‘AJ’ is all about looking at the challenges,” Hearn told Sirius XM Boxing.

“Obviously he’s focused right now on trying to become undisputed [against Fury], but at some point in your career you want to do different stuff.”

Hearn pointed to the MMA and kickboxing record of Dillian Whyte as a reason to prioritise a fight between ‘The Villain’ and Ngannou over a clash with Joshua.

Hearn suggested that it would make sense for Whyte vs. Ngannou to take place under both rule sets – boxing and MMA – to target the audiences of both sports.

“Dillian Whyte was a kickboxer, Dillian Whyte can grapple,” Hearn explained.

“I would like to see the double match-up with Ngannou and Dillian Whyte. One in the cage and one out of the cage…

“Imagine how big a double match-up would be?

“Ngannou vs Dillian Whyte, one in the UFC, one in the boxing ring. Massive!”

Ngannou knocked out heavyweight great Stipe Miocic last month, when the Cameroon-born French native got his hands on UFC gold for the first time in his storied career.

That same night, Whyte avenged his defeat to Alexander Povetkin to set himself up for a world title fight in the near future.

