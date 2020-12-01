Eddie Hearn clearly rates Jake Paul’s hands as the Matchroom Boxing promoter has backed Paul to cause Conor McGregor more problems than ‘The Notorious’ posed to Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber who made the decision to become a professional boxer last year, stopped former NBA player Nate Robinson in devastating fashion last weekend and immediately called out Conor McGregor and teammate Dillon Danis.

Much has been made of a potential McGregor vs. Paul bout in recent days, with former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier giving the Irishman the advantage in the boxing ring.

Danis sit your ass down before I call @jakepaul for you!!! https://t.co/vrPDyPOOyR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 1, 2020

But Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is not so sure as he has told Sirius XM Boxing that McGregor vs. Paul would be a tighter contest than McGregor’s professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather three years ago.

Some have suggested that Mayweather toyed with McGregor in order to give pay-per-view customers their money’s worth but ‘The Notorious’ remains determined to return to the boxing ring for a clash with Manny Pacquiao.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor has yet to comment on the Paul call-out, which is not like him, and Hearn thinks a boxing match between the two outspoken characters would be more competitive than most believe.

“I think it’s reasonably competitive, especially with the weight difference,” Hearn said.

“Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor is a lot more competitive than Conor vs. Floyd Mayweather.”

McGregor is scheduled to return to the UFC’s Octagon next month for a rematch with Dustin Poirier although Paul, who is 2-0 in the boxing ring as a pro, has claimed that his representatives are in discussions with the Irishman’s.

“My team is talking to his manager but that’s all I’ll say,” Jake told TMZ.

“No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January.”

