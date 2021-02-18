Eddie Hearn outlines 2021 plan for Katie Taylor, with date pencilled in for next fight

Share and Enjoy !

Eddie Hearn has laid out his plans for Katie Taylor this year.

Katie Taylor fought twice in 2020 and Eddie Hearn is targeting at least two bouts in 2021 for the Irish superstar, who is looking to secure the biggest fights possible at this stage of her career.

It’s hoped that Taylor, who turns 35 in July, will fight twice in the opening half of this year with the first of those bouts taking place on April 24.

Hearn, Taylor’s promoter since she turned professional in 2016, has outlined plans to get the Bray boxer back in the ring in April and if she manages to extend her perfect professional record to 18-0, then set up a mammoth welterweight title fight against the winner of the upcoming rematch between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus.

Hearn told the Irish Examiner: “The plan is for Katie to box on a show at the end of April and assuming all goes well she will box again in June or July against the winner of McCaskill-Braekhus.

“I seem to say it every year but this one is a really big one for her because she has that chance to make even more history.

“Obviously Braekhus has been on the radar for some time but McCaskill went and upset the applecart by beating her last year — that’s boxing.

“Those two are fighting again next month with it all on the line and we believe whoever wins that will defend the welterweight belts against Katie in the summer.”

Taylor beat McCaskill by unanimous decision when they shared the ring in 2017 but the Irish legend has not yet had the opportunity to fight Norwegian veteran Braekhus.

While Hearn previously hinted that Taylor’s next fight could take place in Leeds or her native Ireland, it’s looking increasingly likely that the April 24 event will be held in London considering the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

