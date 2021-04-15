Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez ‘in serious talks’ to box Oscar De La Hoya

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has revealed that he is in serious talks for a switch to boxing to take on the legendary Oscar De La Hoya.

Eddie Alvarez described the opportunity to box Oscar De La Hoya as “a dream come true” as conversations continue between the two fighters’ representatives.

In recent months, De La Hoya announced that he would be making a return to the ring after 13 years away from the sport in which ‘The Golden Boy’ won world titles at multiple weights.

Alvarez, who has been contracted to ONE Championship over the past couple of years, is anticipating a break in action for the promotion’s lightweight champion and that could open the door for a switch to the boxing ring.

“Recently we’ve been hearing from Oscar De La Hoya’s guys,” Alvarez told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Speaking to @arielhelwani, @Ealvarezfight says there are "serious talks" for him to box Oscar De La Hoya in July 👀 pic.twitter.com/3oPYZS9cXZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021

“Look, I’m fixated on the ONE Championship belt. I’m laser, laser focused on making history and getting my world title, but I feel like there’s gonna be a lull. The champion is gonna sit for a bit—I think he’s having a baby. If that happens, Oscar De La Hoya and them guys have been reaching out and, hell, I’d love to get in there and mix it up with him.

“That’d be a hell of a fight and I’ve got everyone here in Philadelphia backing me, and the whole Philadelphia boxing [community] to back me up.”

Alvarez, who held the UFC’s 155lbs title before being dethroned by Conor McGregor in 2016, left the UFC in 2018 and opted to explore other options.

He lost his ONE debut against Timofey Nastyukhin but rebounded with a submission win over Eduard Folayang in the promotion’s lightweight grand-prix.

A recent controversial disqualification defeat has left the American’s immediate future up in the air but he would welcome the chance to test his hands against a true legend in De La Hoya.

“Getting in there to mix it up with that guy would be a dream come true,” Alvarez added. “I actually think I’d do pretty damn good against him. I’d be crazy excited about that if them guys figure that out.

“There are serious talks. They’re serious about wanting to get a deal done this week.”

Read More About: Eddie Alvarez, oscar de la hoya, UFC