Donegal’s Jason Quigley Makes Case For Rocky Moment Against Canelo Alvarez

Jason Quigley remains in the running to share the ring with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the next defence of his titles.

Quigley (18-1) might not be the highest-profile name being considered by ‘Canelo’ (53-1-2) but his eagerness is unmatched, with the Donegal fighter determined to secure what would be the biggest fight of his career against arguably the sport’s greatest superstar.

Quigley who, like ‘Canelo’ is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, joins the likes of England’s John Ryder (28-5) and Canada’s David Lemieux (41-4) as potential opponents for the Mexican powerhouse.

The expected lack of gate revenue due to Covid-19 restrictions that will come with Alvarez’s next outing means his team is looking at a lower-cost, lower-profile opponent and Quigley might just fit that bill.

The Ballybofey man is under no illusions about his underdog status should the fight come to fruition and Quigley has compared his situation with ‘Canelo’ to Apollo Creed agreeing to fight then-unheralded journeyman Rocky Balboa in the first Rocky movie.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Quigley said: “This is what it’s all about. We’ve had a lockdown, we’ve had Covid, we’ve had a massive pandemic and the whole world is on a bit of a downside so this is exactly what we need.

“We need one of these superstar fighters like ‘Canelo’ and then myself, a massive underdog, coming up to this massive opportunity.

“This is something that’s going to give people hope, especially the Irish people – for myself – to be supporting me is really going to lift the nation and lift the country of Ireland if this fight can be pulled off.

“Everybody’s been on a real downer with the way things have gone the past couple of months all over the world.

“Now we’re getting the chance. It’s a little bit like Apollo Creed when he gave Rocky Balboa the chance. This is what it’s all about.

“This is what makes it so special as well and this is something that I can guarantee and I can promise – if I get this opportunity – I’m going to go in there and I’m going to give ‘Canelo’ hell, 100 per cent, everything I’ve got, every ounce of green blood from Ireland that I’ve got. I’m going to give him hell.”