Delfine Persoon Makes Serious Timekeeping Claim About First Katie Taylor Fight

Katie Taylor’s upcoming opponent Delfine Persoon claims that a timekeeping error could have cost her dearly in her first fight with the Irish boxer.

Taylor was awarded a majority decision victory over Persoon when the pair met last June but the Belgian fighter maintains that she deserved the judges’ call and now she has suggested that the fight wasn’t as long as it should have been.

Ahead of the rivals’ rematch next month, Persoon has asked fans to go back and rewatch their initial encounter because according to her, the final round was cut short by 30 seconds.

Persoon believes that she wasn’t given a fair opportunity to potentially finish Taylor because of a timekeeping error.

Persoon told Sky Sports: “I don’t know if the next fight will be similar, maybe it will be difficult. I hope the best boxer can win because, in the last fight, Katie Taylor had a lot of problems in the last round.

“Time the last round – it was 30 seconds too short. And 30 seconds in the dark is a long time to survive. In 30 seconds I can finish the fight.”

There may have been some confusion between the fighters at the beginning of the last round at Madison Square Garden as a bell sounded to welcome them back from their respective corners, at which point they were instructed to touch gloves before the referee restarted matters.

Another bell sounded to signal the start of the round and the clock officially appeared on screen at 1:42 after a graphic introducing the 10th round of the contest.

Persoon, who hadn’t lost in nine years prior to fighting Taylor, still feels as though she had done enough over the course of the fight to deserve the decision.

“The first fight? We think we won,” Persoon said. “Look at who worked the most. Look at the last moment of every round. Look at the beginning of the fight – one round for her, one for me, not all of the rounds were hers.

“We have looked at the fight again. For us, she did not do enough.

“It is life. Not everything is always correct – not just in sport, but in life. Not everybody gets chances to work or to study. There are a lot of things in life that are not correct.

“It’s going to be difficult, I know. But I hope for a correct decision.”