Dana White reacts after Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is confirmed

The logical next step after being defeated by a YouTuber is, of course, a bout against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul’s next outing will be an exhibition contest against Floyd Mayweather on February 20, the pair confirmed on Sunday night.

Mayweather, who retired after stopping Conor McGregor three years ago, is now in the market for the most lucrative exhibition bouts available and it’s likely that quite a few will tune in when he shares the ring with Paul in February.

Mayweather stopped Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a 2018 exhibition while Paul, who is the older brother of Jake Paul, was defeated in his first professional boxing outing against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Mayweather vs. Paul will be available to purchase on Fanmio and it is currently priced at $24.99 although that cost will increase closer to the date and as the PPV sales grow.

There’s clearly an appetite in exhibition bouts as Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr was a huge success last month although not everyone is as excited by Mayweather vs. Paul.

UFC President Dana White was nonplussed by news of the fight.

“When people ask me about the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at,” White told Nelk Boys.

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

“Didn’t that kid get beaten up by the fucking video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

Mayweather, who will turn 44 in February, has teased a rematch with former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor since their 2017 meeting and the boxing great insists he chose not to stop McGregor earlier in order to leave open the opportunity for a lucrative second outing.

READ NEXT – Eddie Hearn gives YouTuber Jake Paul a chance in boxing bout against Conor McGregor

Read More About: dana white, floyd mayweather, Logan Paul