Conor McGregor releases private DMs with Dana White before announcing return to boxing

Conor McGregor has responded to Diego Sanchez in unexpected fashion.

Ahead of this weekend’s bout on Fight Island, Sanchez revealed how he wanted to see out his career and named Conor McGregor as the dream opponent for his final fight.

McGregor has now responded to Sanchez by releasing a series of direct messages with UFC President Dana White in which ‘The Notorious’ confirmed an interest in fighting Sanchez in August.

McGregor wrote: “To Diego Sanchez… I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

3 weeks post my last record breaking event, I was campaigning for another blockbuster McGregor event to take place.

Sad about my season I must say 😔 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

“After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!”

The DMs are all from February, after McGregor’s last bout in the Octagon but prior to the outbreak of Covid-19 and his retirement from mixed martial arts.

In the screenshots below, McGregor can be seen pushing for a fight in Los Angeles in May before a sensational return to Dublin in August, when he planned to fight Sanchez, but his plan was met with some resistance from White.

McGregor also revealed that he was open to fighting Justin Gaethje but didn’t agree with White’s insistence on waiting until International Fight Week.

McGregor had plans to compete at least three times in 2020 as part of what he had referred to as his “season” but the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion rubbished suggestions that he refused the opportunity to fight Tony Ferguson.

The Dubliner explained his reasoning for not wanting to act as a potential stand-in for upcoming bouts in the 155lbs division but after being told that the UFC would prefer him to wait until crowds were allowed to return to venues again because of the gate revenue he would generate, McGregor had enough.

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor’s tweets close with an unexpected announcement as he insists that his next outing will be in the boxing ring, not the Octagon.

He wrote: “Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

