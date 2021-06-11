Boxing great Claressa Shields battles back to win MMA debut

“I had a never-quit attitude every round.”

Claressa Shields enjoyed a successful professional MMA debut but the boxing star had to work hard for the victory.

Shields, who has a pro boxing record of 11-0, decided last year to make the switch to MMA and dedicated herself to an intensive training regimen at the esteemed JacksonWink MMA gym.

Shields’ debut came on Thursday night, when she was matched up against Brittney Elkin on the PFL 4 2021 card.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist in boxing endured a difficult start to life as a professional MMA fighter as she was frequently out-grappled by the more experienced Elkin in the opening two rounds.

Shields displayed the heart of a champion, however, and rebounded in the third and final round to stop Elkins via ground and pound.

“I feel like I am dreaming,” Shields said after the win. “This is crazy!

Claressa Shields reacts to MMA debut

“She had me on the ground but she couldn’t hurt me. Her punches didn’t hurt me. She tried to get me in an armbar and that didn’t hurt me. Nothing!

“When that third round came, I said, ‘I’m about to just dog her’ and I just went crazy…

“Listen, I never doubted myself winning a boxing match in my life. In MMA, it was something where I thought it was possible to lose this first fight. I didn’t want to lose but I thought I’d try damn hard not to lose.

“That’s all I did. I had a never-quit attitude every round.”

Shields has been a world champion in boxing for several years and she most recently became the undisputed light-middleweight queen when she defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire in March.

Shields has been linked with a super-fight against Irish superstar Katie Taylor but the American fighter has said that it would require a purse of at least $1 million to cut down to welterweight for the bout.

